Lycian Way named world’s top hiking route by UK magazine

ANTALYA

United Kingdom-based Time Out magazine has named Türkiye's historic Lycian Way, a stunning coastal path stretching along the Mediterranean, the world’s most beautiful hiking trail, placing it first on its list of the top 10 walking routes.

In its assessment, the prestigious magazine described the trail as a breathtaking route weaving through ancient ruins, mountain landscapes and turquoise lagoons.

Mostly stretching along the Mediterranean coast from Antalya, the Lycian Way connects a series of ancient Lycian cities such as Patara, Xanthos, Olympos, Kayaköy, Faralya and Kabak Bay — offering an unforgettable experience for both history and nature enthusiasts.

The publication highlighted autumn, particularly from September to November, as the best time to hike the route, citing favorable weather conditions and the opportunity to support sustainable tourism in the region.

Spanning more than 700 kilometers between the southwestern city of Muğla’s Fethiye and Antalya, the Lycian Way is far more than a recreational route; it is a long-distance trail offering an immersive journey through time, culture and nature.

Established in 1999 through the efforts of British-born explorer Kate Clow, the trail follows ancient paths once used to connect the Lycian civilization’s coastal cities.

Clow, who still lives along the route in Muğla’s Seydikemer, continues to work on discovering and mapping new sections of the trail. Over the years, she and her team have expanded the route from its original 509 kilometers to about 760 kilometers.

Annually, an estimated 30,000 people, most of them international trekkers, walk the historic route.

To enhance the experience, the Antalya Governor’s Office also initiated efforts to renew all directional signs along the trail earlier this year, aiming to make the route safer and more accessible while strengthening sustainable nature tourism.

The Lycian Way ultimately promises not just a beautiful hike, but an unforgettable passage across a landscape where the majesty of nature and the echoes of ancient civilization meet.

This international recognition is expected to further boost interest in Antalya’s cultural and natural heritage and underline the region’s potential for year-round tourism.