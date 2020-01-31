Ludovico Einaudi to take Istanbulites on a seven-part music maze

  • January 31 2020 09:24:42

ISTANBUL
Ludovico Einaudi, who brings classical music together with the instruments of contemporary genres such as rock and electronic music, is coming to Istanbul as part of his new tour, which has already been sold out all over the world.

The classical music phenomenon with two billion streams worldwide will meet with the Turkish audience on Jan. 31 in his widely talked project “Seven Days Walking,” which is composed of seven different episodes inspired by his walks under the snow that falls every day on the Alps.

Einaudi, who walked the same route every day under the snow and reflected the new details he discovers every time, will take his listeners to a tour of a seven-part music maze.

The composer, one of the greatest living representatives of classical and experimental music, became the best-selling pianists in Europe after releasing his first collection of solo performances in 1996.

Einaudi also composed soundtracks of several popular films such as “This is England,” “The Intouchables” and “Mommy,” and collaborated with the Liverpool Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for his seventh studio album “Divenire.”

The musician, who gave a concert in Antarctica in 2016 to raise awareness for Greenpeace, will meet his Turkish fans at Zorlu PSM on Jan. 31.

