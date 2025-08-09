Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

LOS ANGELES
Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from The Mandalorian

Actor Gina Carano has settled her federal lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her claim that she was fired from her role Cara Dune on “The Mandalorian" in 2021 for expressing right-wing views on social media.

The specific terms of the agreement were not made available.

“Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect," Lucasfilm said in a statement. "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

The two sides stipulated in a federal court filing on Aug. 7 that the case should be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled. A judge still needs to formally dismiss it. The case had been scheduled to go to trial in Los Angeles in February of next year.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California last year, alleged Carano was wrongfully terminated from the “Star Wars” galaxy Disney+ series after two seasons due to a post likening the treatment of American conservatives to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. Her posts were widely criticized online and spurred a trending #FireGinaCarano hashtag.

"I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud," Carano wrote in a statement on Aug. 7. “I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.”

