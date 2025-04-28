Lucas explains reason why Yoda speaks strangely

LOS ANGELES
Yoda is one of the most cherished extraterrestrial characters in movie history, and part of that has to do with the peculiar way in which he speaks.

“The greatest teacher, failure is,” “Much to learn, you still have,” and “When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not” all demonstrate the Jedi master’s unique way of formulating thoughts, as voiced by the legendary Frank Oz – charmingly disjointed and out of sequence.

Star Wars” mastermind George Lucas commented on this particular aspect of Yoda’s character at an anniversary screening of 1980’s “Empire Strikes Back” this week, where he explained that it came about in order to ensure that the little alien’s usually profound messages really landed with audiences.

“Because if you speak regular English, people won’t listen that much,” Lucas said at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival, per Variety. “But if he had an accent, or it’s really hard to understand what he’s saying, they focus on what he’s saying.”

“He was basically the philosopher of the movie,” the filmmaker added. “I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen — especially 12-year-olds.”

Also this week, the verified Instagram accounts for Disney+, Star Wars and LucasFilm – Lucas’ film and television production company – posted clips of Yoda doing bloopers on the set of “Star Wars” films, with Oz continuing to do the voice and manipulate the heavy Yoda puppet even on takes that were unusable.

