Loyalty obligation in divorce processes no longer required

Loyalty obligation in divorce processes no longer required

ISTANBUL
Loyalty obligation in divorce processes no longer required

With the precedent decision made by the Supreme Court, spouses will no longer have to fulfill loyalty obligations toward each other during divorce proceedings.

Ali Kızılay, a lawyer, stated that in cases filed based on special and general reasons for divorce, especially in terms of the annexes of the divorce, the legal remedy of appeal was taken.

Kızılay said that with this decision given by the Supreme Court, many problems in the protracted process due to the divorced spouses not finalizing the decision were eliminated.

“This decision means that the spouses can reestablish a life, and the restrictions they have experienced within the framework of the obligation of loyalty will be removed. Generally, this protraction in divorce cases leads to major problems such as the inability of the spouses to establish a new life for a couple of years due to the divorces not being finalized and not being able to socialize freely.”

Kızılay said that the decision indicates that the spouses’ obligation of loyalty does not continue if both of the parties have not appealed the divorce decision rendered by the court.

“However, these decisions will still not be easy to understand and interpret. In order to solve the ongoing problems, it is necessary to clearly regulate these regulations in the relevant articles,” Kızılay added.

Turkish,

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated

121-year-old historic hospital to be renovated
Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches

Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches
Extreme rainfall in country floods streets, properties

Extreme rainfall in country floods streets, properties
2 ISIL terrorists arrested over planning attack on election day

2 ISIL terrorists arrested over planning attack on election day
Erdoğan vows new era in economy

Erdoğan vows new era in economy
YSK announces final parliamentary poll results

YSK announces final parliamentary poll results
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.