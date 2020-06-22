Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

  • June 22 2020 16:15:00

Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

ANKARA
Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader

Lowering the flags of the Turkmens in northern Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk and planting the PKK’s symbols instead of them gives Turkey every right to intervene, the head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli has suggested.  
“The PKK is in the streets of Iraq’s city of Sulaymaniyah. In Kirkuk, Turkmens’ flags were lowered and the PKK’s symbols have been planted. These developments give Turkey a legitimate right to intervene and struggle in the toughest way,” Bahçeli said in a written statement on June 22. 

There were recent reports in the media that the PKK has started to gain control in Suleymaniyah and in some parts of Kirkuk in northern Iraq amid recently launched military operation by the Turkish Armed Forces against the terrorists. 

Reports suggested that the Turkmen flags were removed in some parts in Kirkuk by the PKK terrorists.  

“The Claw-Tiger operation launched by Turkey’s national forces on June 15 is a strong message to the terrorists and their sponsors. The next message was conveyed by the launch of the Operation Claw-Tiger which destroyed the terrorists’ shelters,” Bahçeli stated. 

Turkey has hit the Haftanin province in northern Iraq where the PKK is trying to establish its new headquarters, he said.  
“As seen, the situation will escalate and the region will pass through hot days. And Turkey will continue to use its legitimate right to self-defense stemming from the international law,” Bahçeli added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

    Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

  2. Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

    Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

  3. Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

    Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

  4. Malls to survive by adapting to post-coronavirus world

    Malls to survive by adapting to post-coronavirus world

  5. Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

    Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders
Recommended
Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders
Turkey condoles with UK over knife attack

Turkey condoles with UK over knife attack

Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet in Istanbul
Turkey rejects US bodys accusations on anti-terror ops

Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops
Communications director says Ankara, EU can work against Islamophobia

Communications director says Ankara, EU can work against Islamophobia
Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya

Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya
WORLD Trump campaign seeks to reset after flubbed rally

Trump campaign seeks to reset after flubbed rally

U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign hit out at protesters and the media on June 21 as it scrambled to reset after a disappointing relaunch at a rally beset by missteps.  

ECONOMY Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

Turkey’s first nuclear power plant’s new Turkish staff members, who were trained in Russia for more than 6 years, have said that “zero-defect policy” was at the heart of the challenging training program.

SPORTS Stoppage-time penalty upsets Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe loses to Kasımpaşa

Stoppage-time penalty upsets Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe loses to Kasımpaşa

Gaziantep GK salvaged a point over Galatasaray with its Romanian Alexandru Maxim's stoppage-time penalty in June 21's Turkish Süper Lig game.