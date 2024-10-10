Low-cost airline AJet aims to expand routes in Europe

SARAJEVO- Anadolu Agency
Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet has carried 12 million passengers since launching in March this year and now aims to transport over 20 million in 2024, according to Kerem Sarp, its CEO. 

AJet is a subsidiary of the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

The carrier recently added the Bosnian city of Tuzla to its network, alongside the capital Sarajevo, marking the airline’s latest expansion.

Speaking at a press conference marking the inaugural flight to Tuzla, Sarp emphasized that the new route will strengthen economic and cultural ties between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye.

The route also fills a void left by a European low-cost carrier’s exit from Tuzla, a city with 600,000 diasporic residents who frequently travel back to Bosnia.

“We will be receiving this substantial traffic at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport,” said Sarp, noting AJet’s strategic approach to capturing unmet travel demand.

This month alone, AJet launched nine new international destinations, and although its current fleet is sufficient for operations, Sarp confirmed plans to expand and modernize the roster next year.

Sarp also revealed that AJet is working to meet high demand from Europe, with new destinations planned.

There is especially strong interest in Spain, a market AJet has yet to serve, and additional flights are being planned from Germany and Italy to Türkiye for the summer season.

“We fly to 54 international destinations, with an aim to bring this number to 104 over the next decade,” Sarp said.

The airline’s expansion is bringing down prices, making international travel from Türkiye increasingly accessible.

