Louvre Abu Dhabi contact extended until 2047

  • December 05 2021 07:00:00

Louvre Abu Dhabi contact extended until 2047

DUBAI-Agence France-Presse
Louvre Abu Dhabi contact extended until 2047

The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s license has been extended by 10 years to 2047, the French presidency said on Dec. 3 during a visit by Emmanuel Macron to the United Arab Emirates.

The French president and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed agreed to the "extension for 10 years of the partnership over the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a vector of French influence abroad", the French presidency said.

The move will see Abu Dhabi pay 165 million euros ($186 million) between 2022 and 2023 for the extra decade, said French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, who signed the deal.

In exchange, the Louvre has agreed to lend four of its works, the details of which were not provided.

"It was very important to extend (the agreement) over the long term as the Louvre Abu Dhabi is absolutely magnificent and sparks wonder in all who visit it," Bachelot told AFP.

"This agreement only has positives."

The announcement came as Macron visits the UAE as part of a two-day Gulf tour.

Opened in 2017, the art collection of the Abu Dhabi branch of the Louvre is housed in a spectacular museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel.

Under a 30-year agreement, France provides expertise, lends works of art and organizes exhibitions, in return for one billion euros ($1.16 billion).

The museum also exhibits a collection acquired by the Abu Dhabi authorities.

Macron opened the Louvre Abu Dhabi in late 2017.

The museum attracted some two million visitors in its first two years of operation, before being forced to close for 100 days in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louvre Museum,

TURKEY Turkey marks 87th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Turkey marks 87th anniversary of women’s suffrage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

    Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

  3. NATO, EU states interested in export of Turkish drones: Foreign minister

    NATO, EU states interested in export of Turkish drones: Foreign minister

  4. Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

    Prominent Turkish actress awarded in Spain

  5. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions
Recommended
Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end

Restoration efforts at Ottoman marvel in Istanbul comes to end
Island turns into open-air lab for tech-savvy volcanologists

Island turns into open-air lab for tech-savvy volcanologists
Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless

Hollywood remakes: The Good, The Bad and the Pointless
Milan train station hosts World of Banksy

Milan train station hosts 'World of Banksy'
Ancient flute reveals interest in music

Ancient flute reveals interest in music
Intl Sinop Biennial to be held online

Int'l Sinop Biennial to be held online
WORLD Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia on Dec. 5 cleared the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, with the next stage of its vaccine rollout expected to start in early 2022.

ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.