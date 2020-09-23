Louisville declares state of emergency as city braces for Breonna Taylor decision

  • September 23 2020 09:20:00

Louisville declares state of emergency as city braces for Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE-Reuters
Louisville declares state of emergency as city braces for Breonna Taylor decision

The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, declared a state of emergency and closed much of downtown to vehicles on Sept. 22 ahead of an expected decision by a grand jury on whether to indict the police officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in a botched raid.

Although the timing of any decision remains unclear, courthouses, offices and restaurants were already boarded up on Tuesday in the mostly deserted blocks around the city’s Jefferson Square Park, the site of regular demonstrations against police brutality that have spread across the nation.

Concrete barriers ringed the area, with a handful of checkpoints manned by police who would only allow people with essential business to drive downtown. Pedestrians were free to walk the streets, but few did.

“Our goal with these steps is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights,” Mayor Greg Fischer, a white Democrat, said in a statement. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.” He emphasized he did not know when any decision might come.

Taylor, 26, was killed shortly after midnight on March 13 when three plainclothes officers used a battering ram to force their way in to her Louisville home with a so-called no knock warrant. Fearing intruders, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun. The three officers fired their guns, striking Taylor five times.

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

Residents walking downtown’s nearly empty streets on Tuesday said they were saddened by the boarded-up businesses.

“It breaks my heart,” said Rena Brown, a 59-year-old retail worker and lifelong Louisville resident who recalled her parents would take the family shopping downtown when they had extra cash. “The police officers that killed Breonna should be charged, tried, and let the jury decide their fate.”

Robin Sellers, 56, who works downtown in human resources, called it “a depressing sight.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, has said his investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing, but has declined to confirm media reports that he is convening a grand jury to vote on whether to bring criminal charges against the officers.

The city’s main federal courthouse has also been closed all week in an order by Chief Judge Greg Stivers of the Western District of Kentucky.

U.S.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  2. Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

    Ankara blasts EU for sanctioning Turkish firm

  3. Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

    Turkey a sure friend in unsure times, Erdoğan tells UN

  4. Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

    Turkey, Greece ready to resume exploratory talks

  5. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism
Recommended
Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'
US passes 200,000 virus deaths as spread quickens worldwide

US passes 200,000 virus deaths as spread quickens worldwide

NASA aims to land first woman on moon in 2024

NASA aims to land first woman on moon in 2024
EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid
Blast rocks Hezbollah site in south Lebanon

Blast rocks Hezbollah site in south Lebanon
Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus

Scores of migrants at new Greek camp contract virus
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

The U.S.' liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Turkey can play a key role in reaching the countries' bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.