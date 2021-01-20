Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

  • January 20 2021 17:38:00

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

MADRID-The Associated Press
Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as “extremely loud.”

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

  2. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  3. Snowfall in Istanbul

    Snowfall in Istanbul

  4. Reforms on economy, judiciary ready to be made public: Erdoğan

    Reforms on economy, judiciary ready to be made public: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister

    Turkey, Iraq to establish mechanism for information exchange on PKK: Minister
Recommended
Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin

Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin
DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden’s inauguration

DC on lockdown and on edge before Biden’s inauguration
Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration

Trump leaves White House, skipping Biden inauguration
US passes 400,000 virus deaths as Europe battles surge

US passes 400,000 virus deaths as Europe battles surge
Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan
Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement
WORLD Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as “extremely loud.”
ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $17.1 bln in 2020

Machinery exports hit $17.1 bln in 2020

Turkey's machinery exports reached $17.1 billion in 2020, marking a decrease of just 4% despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, an exporters group said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.