Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle

Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle

MEXICO CITY
Lost Mayan city discovered in Mexican jungle

Archeologists in Mexico have discovered a huge, lost Mayan city, which they named Valeriana, hidden deep in the southern jungle of Campeche, a sprawling, urban settlement, replete with architectural marvels and agricultural infrastructure.

The discovery of what appears to have been a bustling urban landscape challenges the existing knowledge about the prevalence and density of ancient Mayan settlements.

Valeriana was discovered by chance thanks to Lidar, or Light Detection and Ranging, a technology that uses lasers to map and analyze archaeological landscapes.

The dataset used for the study came from approximately 122 square kilometers (47 square miles) of high-quality airborne Lidar data collected in 2013 as part of a forest monitoring project called Alianza and led by the Nature Conservancy in Mexico, to reduce emissions from deforestation and degradation.

"We argue that the Alianza data demonstrate a range of ancient settlement densities comparable to those documented by site-focused archaeological survey in the region, from nearly vacant rural landscapes to dense urban areas," said the researchers in the study, published by Cambridge University Press.

"The discovery of Valeriana highlights the fact that there are still major gaps in our knowledge of the existence or absence of large sites within as-yet unmapped areas of the Maya Lowlands," added.

Lidar technology revealed a sprawling, urban settlement, replete with architectural marvels and agricultural infrastructure.

The classical-era Maya civilization dates back to the period between 250 and 900 AD, when it extended its dominion over present-day southern Mexico and what are now Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The analysis of the archaeological site yielded an aggregate settlement density of 55.3 structures per sq km. The researchers identified a total of 6,764 structures, hinting at a populous ancient city.

The researchers will carry out further detailed quantitative analysis of the archaeological features within the dataset and conduct field validation of their remote analysis. The discovery serves as a stepping stone for understanding the ancient Mayan urbanization and settlement patterns.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Project launched to protect ancient cities from earthquakes

Project launched to protect ancient cities from earthquakes
Robert Downey intends to sue future executives using his AI replica

Robert Downey 'intends to sue' future executives using his AI replica
CEO of supercute: Hello Kitty turns 50

CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event
Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
Amazing AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film Here

'Amazing' AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film 'Here'
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿