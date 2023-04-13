Lopez a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new thriller

Lopez a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new thriller

NEW YORK
Lopez a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new thriller

Jennifer Lopez is showing her fierceness in the trailer for her new Netflix action movie “The Mother.”

The clip, dropped on April 11, shows the “Hustlers” star take on the role of an assassin in hiding who must come to the rescue of her young daughter, the target of a cabal of evil-looking thugs.

Lopez’s character is seen at the start in conversation with “Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie” star Edie Falco, who informs her she must “disappear” in order to keep her child safe.

As Lopez is seen training in the snowy wilderness, the inevitable occurs when her daughter (Lucy Paez) is kidnapped from a playground, setting off an intense pursuit.

Later, after Lopez’s matriarch rescues the child, the pair are seen interacting as Paez tries to understand who her savior really is.

Saying “she needs protection right now,” Lopez’s character doesn’t hesitate to arm herself, or show the 12-year-old kid how to handle a blade or even drive a car.

Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal play her two adversaries, with Omari Hardwick also part of the cast.

Lopez’s last film foray was January’s “Shotgun Wedding,” for Prime Video.

“The Mother” begins streaming on Netflix May 12th.

thriller,

ECONOMY Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

    Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

  2. Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

    Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

  3. Heavy rain to batter eastern cities, Istanbul

    Heavy rain to batter eastern cities, Istanbul

  4. Mobile application with ‘hidden tab’ on violence against women

    Mobile application with ‘hidden tab’ on violence against women

  5. Drug lord sought with red notice nabbed in Istanbul

    Drug lord sought with red notice nabbed in Istanbul
Recommended
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now

Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Italy planning 5-figure fines for monument and art vandalism

Italy planning 5-figure fines for monument and art vandalism
Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2 mln

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2 mln
Typing and mouse clicks could detect office stress

Typing and mouse clicks could detect office stress
Mario, Carey, Madonna in National Recording Registry

Mario, Carey, Madonna in National Recording Registry
Kardashian, Roberts join ‘American Horror Story’

Kardashian, Roberts join ‘American Horror Story’

WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile passes bill to cut workweek to 40 hours

Chile’s Congress has overwhelmingly approved a bill to reduce the work week from 45 to 40 hours over five years, a decision hailed by the left-wing government as a breakthrough for workers’ rights.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.