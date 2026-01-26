Longtime Hürriyet news editor Öz dies at 78

ISTANBUL
Reha Öz, a veteran journalist and former longtime news editor for daily Hürriyet, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 78.

The Turkish Journalists Association (TGC) confirmed his passing in a statement, expressing deep sorrow and offering condolences to his family and the media community.

Öz served as the news editor at Hürriyet from 1985 until 2018. Before his tenure at Hürriyet, he held positions at several other newspapers, including Cumhuriyet, Söz, Güneş and Milliyet.

Initial reports suggested he suffered a fatal heart attack despite medical intervention in the coastal town of Didim in western Türkiye, where he settled following his retirement. Local media also said he was found dead in his home after relatives, unable to reach him by phone, alerted authorities.

Born in the western city of Denizli in 1948, Öz graduated from the Journalism Institute of Istanbul University. Over the course of his career, he received multiple professional awards for his work.

He also authored two research books and wrote a children’s novel. His literary contributions also included a collection of short stories, one of which was adapted for the stage.

