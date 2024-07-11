London simplifies listing rules to boost City district

London simplifies listing rules to boost City district

LONDON
London simplifies listing rules to boost City district

Britain on Thursday launched a simplification of stock market listing rules, designed to attract more companies and boost the appeal of the capital's City finance district.

The shake-up, unveiled by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog and due to come into force on July 29, was also praised by new U.K. finance minister Rachel Reeves.

"The new rules are the biggest changes to the listing regime in over three decades," the FCA announced in a statement.

"They aim to support a wider range of companies to issue their shares on a U.K. exchange, increasing opportunities for investors."

The overhaul will simplify the regime with one single listings category, while streamlining eligibility for companies seeking to list their shares in London.

In addition, it will also remove the need for votes on significant transactions and offer more flexibility over voting rights.

Shareholder approval will still be required for key events like reverse takeovers and delisting.

"The new rules involve allowing greater risk," the FCA said, but added it "believes the changes set out will better reflect the risk appetite the economy needs to achieve growth."

The announcement comes one week after Reeves' Labour Party won power in a landmark vote that ended 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule.

Center-left Labour, which had put growing the U.K. economy at the heart of its manifesto, won last week’s general election with a sizeable majority.

"The financial services sector is central to the U.K. economy, and at the heart of this government's growth mission," said Reeves in the FCA statement.

London's stock market is seeking to remain a strong global force amid increased competition from European rivals after Britain's exit from the European Union.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

    CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

  2. Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

    Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

  3. Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

    Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

  4. Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

    Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

  5. Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

    Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border
Recommended
Stocks up on US rate hopes

Stocks up on US rate hopes
Henkel Adhesive Technologies sites achieve 100 pct renewable milestone

Henkel Adhesive Technologies sites achieve 100 pct renewable milestone
US unveils $1.7 bln boost to electric vehicle manufacturing

US unveils $1.7 bln boost to electric vehicle manufacturing
Germany to bar Chinese tech giants from its 5G network

Germany to bar Chinese tech giants from its 5G network
Colombia calls for creditor help to end cocaine trade

Colombia calls for creditor help to end cocaine trade
Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand

Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand
Current account deficit shrinks to $1.24 billion May

Current account deficit shrinks to $1.24 billion May
WORLD Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Baku announced its desire to join BRICS at the bloc’s parliamentary forum in Russia, the Azerbaijani parliament has said.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿