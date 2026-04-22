London hosts talks on Hormuz mission

London hosts talks on Hormuz mission

LONDON
London hosts talks on Hormuz mission

Britain is hosting military planners from over 30 countries for two days of talks starting on April 22 on a multinational mission led by the U.K. and France to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the meeting would "advance detailed planning" on reopening the Strait when conditions allow, following "progress" at talks in Paris last week.

"The task today and tomorrow is to translate diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire," Defense Minister John Healey said in a statement.

He said he was confident "real progress can be made."

The conference comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired international talks on the strategic strait in Paris on April 17. The United States and Iran, as warring parties, did not attend the talks.

The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was due to expire at midnight GMT yesterday, but U.S. President Donald Trump said shortly before the deadline that he was extending it to give more time for negotiations.

UK,

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