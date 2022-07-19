Locals race with handmade wooden cars

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

Locals race with handmade wooden cars

RİZE - Demirören News Agency
Locals race with handmade wooden cars

Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race co-organized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, has been held in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Wooden cars, which were first produced in the early 1900s and later increased in popularity, competed to be the fastest for the 13th time in the city’s Ardeşen district on July 17.

Competitors from all over the country have attempted to complete the 1.6-kilometer track with wooden cars of their own design as fast as possible, some reaching speeds of 70 kilometers per hour.

A total of 63 wooden cars built exclusively by the participants raced downhill on the course.

The racers whose wheels were broken were disqualified while some people were slightly injured when their cars overturned or hit the hay bales.

In the race, while the medical teams were waiting to intervene to those injured in possible accidents, the gendarmerie teams took safety precautions along the way.

Trophies and various gifts were given to the winners of the race.

The cars participating in the race were completely wooden and handmade and the dimensions of the cars are limited to a maximum of 170x70 centimeters, while hard tires mounted on the feet are used as brakes.

Another feature of race that perpetuates the Black Sea culture are the socks made from animal hair and black rubber shoes that all contestants are required to wear.

TÜRKIYE US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister

US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne

Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne
Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case

Prosecutor seeks record jail sentence in harassment case
Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village

Man quits academic career, settles in mountain village
Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden

Women’s cooperative to export 2 tons of linden
Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals

Building erected by lifting jack leans again: Locals
Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.