Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance

EDİRNE

Welcoming the winters and celebrating the season’s first snowfall after a year filled with drought, locals in Turkey’s northwestern province of Edirne could not hold their excitement and joyously danced together.

The locals who are reported to be working at the Hamzabeyli Border Gate became a subject of entertainment as they danced merrily in the snow.