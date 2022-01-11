Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town

  • January 11 2022 00:03:05

Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town

HAKKARİ
Locals enjoy skiing in southeastern border town

Locals in Hakkâri, a southeastern province that borders both Iran and Iraq, have been thronging a ski resort on the Merga Bütan Highlands, located only 12 kilometers away from the city’s center, to enjoy the sunny weekend with many winter attractions.

Some visitors spent the day skiing, tobogganing and snowboarding on slopes, while some preferred to have a hot tea or picnic with a barbecue accompanied by the view of the snow-covered mountains.

Opened two years ago, the center has been hosting thousands of skiing enthusiasts every year, providing visitors with a unique skiing experience in the country’s one of the most remote settlements.

The center is situated in an area that stays covered by snow for the longest period in Anatolia, giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy the slopes via two ski tracks, stretching 1,800 meters and 1,200 meters, respectively.

There are also four different lifts at the facility where the snow depth of 60 centimeters was measured.

Cold weather about to hit

Meanwhile, the relatively warm weather, which is above the seasonal norms, is about to give way to a cold airwave again.

A “yellow alert” has been issued by the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) for 14 out of all 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, on late Jan. 9, warning that heavy precipitation will occur in the upcoming days.

The country’s meteorology authority also warned against a cold wave that will be effective across the country, noting that the temperature would decline by 4 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk, meteorologist Orhan Şen said that there would be snowfall in Istanbul tomorrow and Jan. 13, but that the precipitation would completely withdraw from the Turkish metropolis late on the same day.

Hakkari, Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros

Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

    Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

  2. Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

    Ankara becomes 4th test city in metaverse

  3. Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey

    Heat, rain records broken in 2021 in Turkey

  4. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  5. Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

    Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss
Recommended
Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling

Divorce not possible via video call: Court ruling
Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads
Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants

Seven caught following fight between locals, migrants
Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths
Photos of lawmaker with PKK terrorist stir debate

Photos of lawmaker with PKK terrorist stir debate
Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister
WORLD Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to all parties

Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to 'all parties'

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said that efforts by “all parties” to revive the country’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had resulted in “good progress” during talks in Vienna.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parted ways with coach Fatih Terim in the wake of another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.