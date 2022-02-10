Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s locally developed vaccine against COVID-19, Turkovac, is now available in all 81 provinces of the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, urging people to get their shots as daily infections remain high.

“Turkovac is ready to be administered at city hospitals, research and training hospitals and other health institutions in all provinces,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the minister renewed his warning that the unvaccinated are more vulnerable.

“Some 88 percent of patients in intensive care units (ICU) at Istanbul’s hospitals are unvaccinated or those who are not fully vaccinated, and 90 percent of the ICU patients are aged above 60. This information is a warning. People should get their vaccines and the elderly must protect themselves.”