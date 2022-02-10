Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister

  • February 10 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s locally developed vaccine against COVID-19, Turkovac, is now available in all 81 provinces of the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, urging people to get their shots as daily infections remain high.

“Turkovac is ready to be administered at city hospitals, research and training hospitals and other health institutions in all provinces,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the minister renewed his warning that the unvaccinated are more vulnerable.

“Some 88 percent of patients in intensive care units (ICU) at Istanbul’s hospitals are unvaccinated or those who are not fully vaccinated, and 90 percent of the ICU patients are aged above 60. This information is a warning. People should get their vaccines and the elderly must protect themselves.”

 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.