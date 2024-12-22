Local textile industry facing challenges in export markets

Local textile industry facing challenges in export markets

ISTANBUL
Local textile industry facing challenges in export markets

The Turkish textile and ready-to-wear industries are facing challenges in their main export markets, according to Ahmet Öksüz, president of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB).

He noted that the global textile industry has also been going through difficult times, contracting 13 percent.

“The textile sector’s global trade volume fell to $306 billion in 2023. The ready-to-wear sector was down to $447 billion. There is a contraction of up to 20 percent in the United States and Europe, our biggest markets,” Öksüz said, speaking at a gathering of the industry in Istanbul.

The share of the Turkish textile sector in world markets is 3.4 percent, he said, adding that the textile sector’s exports amounted to $12 billion last year.

“Together with ready-to-wear clothing, exports reached $28 billion. As the textile sector, we will close the year with a 2 percent loss,” Öksüz said.

Data from İTHİB shows that the combined export revenues of the textile and ready-to-wear industries plunged 4.8 percent in January-November from a year ago. Those two sectors captured a 10 percent share of the country’s overall export revenues in this period.

Ready-to-wear and confection shipments to foreign markets declined 7 percent annually to $14.5 billion, while textile exports fell 1.5 percent to $10.55 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of exploiting Syrian revolution amid renewed aggression

  2. Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

    Sea mine found on Black Sea coast near Istanbul

  3. Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

    Turkish Cyprus condemns France over airspace violation

  4. Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

    Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

  5. Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership

    Regime soldiers hand in weapons to Syria’s new leadership
Recommended
Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks
Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data

Input costs in agriculture rise 33 percent annually: Data
Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November

Crude steel production at 3 million tons in November
Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying

Misinformation and online threats after US CEO slaying
Malaysias 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud

Malaysia's 1MDB sues Amicorp Group for alleged fraud
Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria

Turkish companies keep close eye on developments in Syria
WORLD Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Former Israeli spies describe pager attack

Two recently retired senior Israeli intelligence agents shared new details about a deadly clandestine operation years in the making that targeted Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and Syria using exploding pagers and walkie talkies three months ago.
ECONOMY Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

Price hikes in best-selling cars cannot keep up with inflation

The prices of certain best-selling cars in the Turkish market are struggling to keep up with soaring inflation, even declining in real terms.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿