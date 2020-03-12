Local school offers excellent education

MALATYA

A secondary school in the eastern province of Malatya’s Doğanşehir district, majority of whose students come from the surrounding villages, stands out in many sports and educational activities.

In addition to the standard education, many activities are carried out in the field of sports and arts at Doğanşehir Secondary School where even the principal’s room was converted into an art workshop in order to make students well-supported.

Many sports activities are also taught, from fencing to archery and from badminton to bocce at the school where almost every free time is actively spent outside of the regular activities.

All kinds of opportunities are provided for students to become more equipped at the school that has design, visual arts and robotic coding workshops, according to Kazım Şakar, the school principal.

Emphasizing that the students see the school as their home, Şakar said that the activities in the school contribute to education.

“We believe that if our students show themselves in sports and artistic fields, their academic success will increase,” he said.

Explaining that most of the students come to school and participate in activities even on the weekend, Şakar underlined that science and art will bring success.