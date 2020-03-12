Local school offers excellent education

  • March 12 2020 16:52:00

Local school offers excellent education

MALATYA
Local school offers excellent education

A secondary school in the eastern province of Malatya’s Doğanşehir district, majority of whose students come from the surrounding villages, stands out in many sports and educational activities.

In addition to the standard education, many activities are carried out in the field of sports and arts at Doğanşehir Secondary School where even the principal’s room was converted into an art workshop in order to make students well-supported.

Many sports activities are also taught, from fencing to archery and from badminton to bocce at the school where almost every free time is actively spent outside of the regular activities.

All kinds of opportunities are provided for students to become more equipped at the school that has design, visual arts and robotic coding workshops, according to Kazım Şakar, the school principal.

Emphasizing that the students see the school as their home, Şakar said that the activities in the school contribute to education.

“We believe that if our students show themselves in sports and artistic fields, their academic success will increase,” he said.

Explaining that most of the students come to school and participate in activities even on the weekend, Şakar underlined that science and art will bring success.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  2. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

  3. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  4. Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

    Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

  5. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway
Recommended
Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

Turkey cancels local and international events

Turkey cancels local and international events
Police brings captain’s murderer back

Police brings captain’s murderer back
Turkey marks 99th anniversary of national anthem

Turkey marks 99th anniversary of national anthem
Next two months crucial in coronavirus fight: Turkish health minister

Next two months crucial in coronavirus fight: Turkish health minister
Turkey, Russia reach agreement ‘to a large extent’

Turkey, Russia reach agreement ‘to a large extent’
WORLD Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 12 issued Euro-dominated government debt securities and lease certificates to borrow €1.26 billion ($1.41 billion) from domestic markets.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.