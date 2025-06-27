Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

ISTANBUL
According to the latest data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), Türkiye’s crude steel production in May fell by 2.8 percent year-on-year, totaling 3.1 million metric tons.

This decline reflects a broader global trend, as worldwide crude steel output dropped 3.8 percent compared to May 2024, reaching 158.8 million tons.

Over the first five months of 2025, Türkiye produced 15.41 million tons of crude steel, marking a 1.4 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Despite the dip, Turkey maintained its position among the top 10 steel-producing nations, ranking eighth globally.

The contraction in global steel production was largely driven by a sharp decline in China, the world’s largest producer, whose output fell 6.9 percent to 86.6 million tons in May. Japan also saw a 4.7 percent drop, producing 6.8 million tons. In contrast, India bucked the trend with a 9.7 percent increase, reaching 13.5 million tons, while the U.S. and Brazil posted modest gains last month.

Global crude steel production for the 70 countries reporting to the World Steel Association from January to May 2025 totaled approximately 784 million tons, reflecting a 1.3 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024.

