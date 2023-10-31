Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya

ANTALYA

A Lithuanian climber has tragically fallen to his death while ascending southern Geyik Mountain, authorities have confirmed.

The incident occurred at an altitude of 2,877 meters on the mountain, nestled between Antalya, Konya and Karaman provinces, one of the highest peaks of the Taşeli plateau in the area.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Oscar Leha, was part of a group of 25 Lithuanian climbers who embarked on their journey early on Oct. 29 to explore the Gündoğmuş border of the mountain. The climbers were accompanied by a guide.

According to reports, Leha fell off the cliff under unknown circumstances while the group was navigating the challenging terrain.

Due to the lack of phone reception in the area, fellow climbers altered their route and made their way to the nearest settlement. Once they reached an area with phone signal, an emergency call was placed.

In response, local gendarmerie, medical teams and a rescue unit were dispatched to the scene. Leha's lifeless body was later recovered by the teams and evacuated from the area via a helicopter.

The remaining members of the Lithuanian climbing group were safely escorted to a secure location by the gendarmerie.

An ongoing investigation into the incident is being conducted by local authorities to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal fall.