Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya

Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya

ANTALYA
Lithuanian climber dies in tragic fall in Antalya

A Lithuanian climber has tragically fallen to his death while ascending southern Geyik Mountain, authorities have confirmed.

The incident occurred at an altitude of 2,877 meters on the mountain, nestled between Antalya, Konya and Karaman provinces, one of the highest peaks of the Taşeli plateau in the area.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Oscar Leha, was part of a group of 25 Lithuanian climbers who embarked on their journey early on Oct. 29 to explore the Gündoğmuş border of the mountain. The climbers were accompanied by a guide.

According to reports, Leha fell off the cliff under unknown circumstances while the group was navigating the challenging terrain.

Due to the lack of phone reception in the area, fellow climbers altered their route and made their way to the nearest settlement. Once they reached an area with phone signal, an emergency call was placed.

In response, local gendarmerie, medical teams and a rescue unit were dispatched to the scene. Leha's lifeless body was later recovered by the teams and evacuated from the area via a helicopter.

The remaining members of the Lithuanian climbing group were safely escorted to a secure location by the gendarmerie.

An ongoing investigation into the incident is being conducted by local authorities to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal fall.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

    Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

  2. Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

    Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

  3. Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

    Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

  4. 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

    3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

  5. Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead

    Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead
Recommended
100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary

100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary
Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades

Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades
Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species

Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species
Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis

Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis
Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country

Meteorologists forecast rainy week across country
21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial

21-year-old letters delivered on Türkiye’s centennial
WORLD 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on Chinas space station

3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday morning after six months aboard China’s orbiting space station.
ECONOMY Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying yesterday it could take years until negotiations resume.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.