Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

  • August 02 2020 11:18:00

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

LILLE-The Asscociated Press
Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.

The northern French club said on Aug. 1 that the 35-year-old Yılmaz has signed a two-year deal.

He twice finished top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig with former club Galatasaray and has more than 200 goals at club level in

Turkey, including 23 in 25 games with Trabzonspor in the 2017-18 season. He has netted 24 times in 59 appearances for the national side.

Lille sold the highly rated Osimhen to the Italian side on Friday in a deal reportedly worth around 80 million euros ($94 million) with bonuses included.

Lille is reuniting Yılmaz with attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı, who set up many of his goals at Trabzonspor.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

    Culverts scanned in 3D in Hagia Sophia

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

    First Russian flight arrives in Istanbul amid virus

  4. Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

    Lake in Turkey may yield answers on life on Mars

  5. Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya

    Turkey condemns UAE’s 'malicious’ acts in Libya
Recommended
Turkish motorcyclist comes third in Superbike Championship race

Turkish motorcyclist comes third in Superbike Championship race
Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig
Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km
Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight
UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues
WORLD Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people.
ECONOMY Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikToks US business

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business

Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns, according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity to the negotiations.

SPORTS Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille signs veteran Turkey striker Yılmaz from Beşiktaş

Lille has signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz from Beşiktaş after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.