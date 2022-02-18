Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  • February 18 2022 07:00:00

Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

ANKARA
Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

Coronavirus cases peaked as of last weekend and the rate of infections will likely accelerate, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, adding that many decisions, including the lifting of the face mask mandate, will be discussed during a Science Board meeting slated for next week.

Speaking on late Feb. 16 after the cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Koca said coronavirus cases peaked in the country as of last weekend.

“Infections started to decline, which is likely to accelerate next week,” he said. “Hospitalization rate has declined by 28 to 30 percent. The number of ICU patients decreased by 15 percent. We will witness a significant fall [in numbers] in the next 2-3 weeks,” he added.

When asked if Turkey will lift the coronavirus measures like other EU countries, Koca pointed out the ministry’s upcoming meeting of the Science Board.

“We will discuss the point we came on our struggle against the coronavirus and the next actions we will take. The lifting of the face mask mandate will be an issue on the table at that meeting,” Koca said.

Another issue on the table during the meeting will be the PCR tests. “We only want to make tests on those who feel sick [show symptoms]. Those infected should wear masks and should be isolated,” he noted.

Koca also highlighted the deliveries of the indigenous coronavirus vaccine Turkovac - effective on Alpha and Delta variants - to all the state hospitals would start as of next week.

“Animal testing about the effects of Turkovac on the Omicron has started. I think the Turkovac vaccine, which will also be effective on the Omicron variant, will be ready in March,” he said.

Giving data about the deliveries, he underlined, “We have some 800,000 Turkovac doses in the market as of now. We will deliver 200,000 more on Feb. 21. Then we will produce some 2.5 million doses a month.”

pandemic,

TURKEY Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

    Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity
Recommended
Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity
Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel

Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel
Turks happier than before, study claims

Turks happier than before, study claims
Indictment against jailed DEVA Party co-founder Metin Gürcan accepted

Indictment against jailed DEVA Party co-founder Metin Gürcan accepted
New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner

New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.