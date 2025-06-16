Libraries to turn into multi-purpose centers

ANKARA

The Culture and Tourism Ministry is turning Türkiye’s public libraries into dynamic centers for knowledge, creativity and social interaction.

According to official data, the number of public libraries increased from 1,162 in 2018 to 1,301 as of this year. Over the same period, the total library space expanded to 750,000 square meters, while the number of users rose from 28 million to more than 38.7 million annually.

As places for borrowing books, libraries are now evolving into venues for artistic expression, educational programming and innovation. In 2024 alone, more than 29,000 events were organized at public libraries, attracting over 1.5 million people.

Mobile libraries have reached rural areas, while themed libraries for babies and children have been established alongside branches in shopping malls and airports to make library access more inclusive and widespread.

As part of the National Digital Library Project and the Ministry’s push for AI-integrated services, millions of documents have been digitized to boost access and convenience, marking a major step in Türkiye’s digital transformation in the cultural sector.

These works helped designate libraries as spaces that contribute to everything from the arts and entrepreneurship to technology and cultural production.

“With our 'Century of Türkiye' vision, 24/7 open libraries, innovative services and digital transformation investments, we are continuing to connect citizens of all ages with knowledge,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.