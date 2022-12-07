İYİ Party MP hospitalized after brawl in parliament

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party Hüseyin Örs was taken into intensive care on Dec. 6 after getting punched in parliament during a heated budget debate.

The İyi party lawmaker from Trabzon province was hospitalized after getting hit by the head after a physical quarrel broke out in parliament during budget talks.

Footage showed that Örs was brawling with the ruling Justice and Development Party lawmakers.

İYİ Party Chair Meral Akşener tweeted that she visited Örs in the hospital.

“Thank God, his condition is good. I strongly condemn the disrespect towards the will of the nation and our party in our Gazi Assembly. No immoral punch will separate us from the path of truth and truth,” she said.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited Örs at the hospital. Demirören News Agency reported that Örs suffers from heart problems and was placed under emergency care as a precaution.

