Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

  • April 11 2020 11:14:00

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.

"Rüştü has tested negative for the coronavirus, fortunately," his wife Işıl Reçber said on social media on April 10. 

Reçber, 46, who went to the hospital on March 29, is an icon who played for Istanbul powerhouses Fenerbahçe and the Turkish National Football Team.

The five-time Turkish Super Lig winner also played for Antalyaspor, Beşiktaş, and the Spanish side Barcelona.

Before retiring in 2012, Rüştü had 124 international appearances for Turkey and helped his national team to a third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.


footballers, goalkeepers,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

    Turkey imposes a two-day lockdown in 31 provinces from midnight

  2. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  3. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  4. Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

    Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

  5. Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread

    Turkish man hosts 7 foreign nationals amid virus spread
Recommended
Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71
Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 
Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital
Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus
4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus
Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus
WORLD Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on April 10 as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly march.

ECONOMY Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

More than 28,000 workers of Migros, Turkey’s prominent supermarket chain, will see a rise of 11 to 19 percent in their salaries and benefits after negotiations for a collective agreement were reached between the employer and the labor union in a videoconference.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.