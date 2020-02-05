Legendary Soviet bomber wreckage removed from bottom of Black Sea

  • February 05 2020 12:06:00

ISTANBUL – İhlas News Agency
The wreckage of a Soviet plane, which disappeared after taking off for bombardment against the Nazis during the Second World War, was removed from the Black Sea 75 years later.

During the Second World War, the PE-2 type Soviet Union-made fighter jet, which took off from the southern region of Russia to bomb Nazi Germany, had been disappeared.

The Soviet fighter jet that disappeared in 1945 had not been found after that date.

Towards the end of last year, an aircraft wreck was detected during seabed investigations carried out on the Black Sea coast of Russia.

Upon this, the research vessel named Epron, belonging to the Russian Navy, began to work on debris removal at the point where the wreckage was located.

The PE-2 type aircraft belonging to the Soviet Union was removed from the bottom of the sea, 80 kilometers away from the Krasnodar coast on Feb. 4.

While the Red Star symbol on the body of the aircraft is still not damaged, the plane that appeared 75 years later caused great excitement in Russia.

The aircraft will be exhibited in a war museum located in Russia, after examinations by experts.

