Legendary hue 'Edirne Red' finds new life in modern design

Legendary hue 'Edirne Red' finds new life in modern design

EDİRNE
Legendary hue Edirne Red finds new life in modern design

A vibrant shade once coveted across Europe, Edirne Red, known in French as Rouge d’Adrinople, is making a comeback in Türkiye’s northwestern city of Edirne, where it was first created in the 15th century using natural dyes.

Described as a brighter version of brick red, the color was originally developed by two dye masters in Edirne during the Ottoman era. Its secret formula became the subject of espionage and was eventually smuggled to Europe, where it was reproduced in France in the 1740s and widely adopted by the textile industry.

Today, researchers at Trakya University are reviving the long-lost hue through a series of scientific and agricultural projects.

Associate Professor Nilgün Becenen, head of the university’s rose and red research center, said the team has managed to rediscover the dye’s original tone after months of experimentation.

“We studied the cultivation and harvesting conditions of the madder plant, prepared dyeing recipes and conducted over 500 trials before reaching the authentic color,” she said.

Working with the Edirne Governor’s Office, the municipality and local farmers, the team has reintroduced the Rubia tinctorum plant, the natural source of the dye, to local fields.

“Production has begun, and this plant can provide farmers with additional income, especially in areas unsuitable for crops like sunflower or wheat,” Becenen explained. “It’s a sustainable source of natural pigment containing up to 30 color tones and free of allergens or carcinogens.”

The modern-day applications of Edirne Red now extend far beyond textiles.

According to Becenen, the natural pigment can be used on fabrics, ceramics, wood and even in home decor. “It’s a vivid, adaptable color that enhances whatever it’s applied to,” she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing
Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration
Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel

Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel
US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect

US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect
Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions

Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿