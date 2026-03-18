Israel conducts wave of strikes on Beirut

BEIRUT

Israel repeatedly struck central Beirut Wednesday, with Lebanese authorities reporting a death toll of at least 12, while people in the ancient port city of Tyre fled their homes in panic after Israeli warnings.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when militant group Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel responded with intense strikes on multiple regions around the country and by launching ground operations in the south.

It also hit central Beirut several times, with and without warning.

In Bashoura, a whole building crumbled into a mountain of rubble after being struck.

A map shared by the Israeli military indicated the targeted building had already been hit last week, also after an evacuation warning.

Lebanese authorities on Tuesday said Israeli strikes have killed at least 912 people since March 2, while more than a million people have registered as displaced.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) earlier said another strike had hit an apartment in the central Zuqaq al-Blat neighbourhood, a densely populated area close to the government's headquarters and several embassies.

The NNA said two other strikes targeted two apartments in the central Basta district, another heavily populated area that Israel struck during a 2024 war with Hezbollah.

Another strike hit Zuqaq al-Blat later in the morning, the NNA said.

Hezbollah's Al Manar TV said Mohammad Sherri, the director of one of its programmes, had been killed along with his wife in one of the strikes in Zuqaq al-Blat.

In last week's strike on the area, the Israeli military had told people to evacuate, but no such warning was given before the latest raid.

Lebanon's health ministry reported a preliminary toll for strikes on both areas of 12 dead and 41 wounded, adding that efforts were underway to identify those killed.

Panic in the south

Strikes also hit Beirut's southern suburbs, which Israel has pounded since the start of the war.

In the coastal city of Sidon, an Israeli strike hit a vehicle near the main seaside road, where many displaced people are staying and sleeping in their cars, according to an AFP correspondent.

The health ministry said two people were killed, including a civil defense rescuer.

Also early Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had "begun striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon" including in the Tyre area, where the NNA reported at least four strikes including on a house.

The Israeli military issued another warning, signalling imminent strikes on the Tyre area.

Late Tuesday, Israel's army had issued an evacuation order for most of the southern city of Tyre as well as swathes of surrounding areas, saying it planned to "act forcefully" against Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported four dead in a strike in the eastern city of Baalbek, and four Syrian nationals killed in the country's south.

The NNA said a strike on the southern town of Habboush killed at least three people.