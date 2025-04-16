Lebanon army says arrested suspects in rocket fire at Israel

Lebanon army says arrested suspects in rocket fire at Israel

BEIRUT
Lebanon army says arrested suspects in rocket fire at Israel

The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday it had arrested several people suspected of firing rockets at Israel from Lebanon, with a security official telling AFP that three Hamas members were among those held.

Despite a Nov. 27 ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war, rockets were fired at Israel on March 22 and 28.

No group admitted being behind the attacks, and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group denied any involvement.

However, Hezbollah's Palestinian allies Hamas had claimed to have fired rockets at Israel from Lebanon several times before the ceasefire.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said it had identified "the group responsible" and that it was "composed of Lebanese and Palestinians."

It said it had arrested "several members of the group" while "the search continues to arrest other individuals involved."

The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Lebanese army intelligence services have arrested three members of Hamas."

Two of those detained were Palestinian and one was Lebanese, the official said, adding that they were arrested in Beirut and south Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They are "suspected of being involved in firing rockets at Israel," the official added.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had previously said of the attacks that "Hezbollah is not responsible."

Israel's response to the rocket fire was to bombard Hezbollah's bastion in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 28 for the first time since the November ceasefire began.

Hezbollah was badly weakened by the war and says it is abiding by the ceasefire, despite Israel continuing to target it with regular strikes.

On Wednesday, the health ministry in Beirut said Israeli strikes killed two people in the south, while Israel said it killed two Hezbollah members.

Hezbollah began firing across the border at Israel in October 2023 in solidarity with its ally Hamas after the Gaza war erupted.

Last September the conflict erupted into open warfare, with Israel killing Hezbollah's then leadership and more than 4,000 people.

Meanwhile, Qatar is sending scores of military vehicles to the Lebanese army and a new, $60 million donation to help it pay salaries to officers as the small Mediterranean country recovers from the fighting in Hezbollah’s latest war with Israel, the two Arab countries announced Wednesday.

Gas-rich Qatar has been a main backer of the Lebanese army since an unprecedented economic crisis engulfed the country in late 2019. Qatar was first sending food aid for the military while cash donations began in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

    UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

  2. Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

    Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

  3. Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

    Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

  4. Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

    Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

  5. Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace

    Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace
Recommended
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war
Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory
UK top court rules definition of woman based on sex at birth

UK top court rules definition of 'woman' based on sex at birth
Webb spots strongest hints yet of life on distant planet

Webb spots strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet
UN watchdog chief says Iran not far from nuclear bomb

UN watchdog chief says Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb
Zelensky says good progress in minerals talks with US

Zelensky says 'good progress' in minerals talks with US
WORLD UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi met the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami, on Thursday ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
ECONOMY Italys Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, hoping a personal charm offensive can help convince the U.S. president to cut a more favourable deal on EU tariffs.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿