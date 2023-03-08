Lawyer stands guard over rubble

Lawyer stands guard over rubble

HATAY
Lawyer stands guard over rubble

A lawyer has been on guard around the rubble of the service building of Hatay Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change for 21 days, delivering the official documents he finds to the prosecutor’s office.

Ömer Meşe, a lawyer registered with the Istanbul Bar Association, is trying to protect many files in the rubble of Hatay Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s building consisting of four sections, one of which was damaged by the quakes and one of which was demolished.

Meşe has managed to recover several official documents from the rubble, including building inspection reports, concrete analysis and earthquake resistance test results, and delivered them to the prosecutor’s office.

Stating that all the wet-ink signature documents needed for the identification of those responsible for the collapsed buildings are somewhere in that rubble, Meşe said that he has so far delivered 500 files and loads of documents to the prosecutor’s office.

He estimated there were at least 10 times more files and official documents in the rubble than he had collected.

Stating that he has not yet received a response to his request to move the rubble to a sheltered area and to protect the documents, Meşe drew attention to the weather forecast in Hatay.

He warned that all these documents will be destroyed and his efforts will be in vain if the rain and winds increase their impact.

Meşe said he brought kilograms of tarpaulins from Adana to protect the official documents but noted that they were still not enough.

Calling for help to protect the rubble and to sort all the files, Meşe said he is looking for volunteers as no officials have been assigned there and none of his coworkers are willing to help.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

  2. Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

    Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

  3. İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

    İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

  4. Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

    Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

  5. Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Recommended
Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls

Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet ahead of critical decision on polls
Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM
İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP
Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities

Quake survivor women deal with added burdens in tent cities
Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors

Historical church becomes aid collection center for quake survivors
Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert

Tent cities must meet cleanliness criteria: Expert
Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets

Quake-stricken shopkeepers open stalls on streets
WORLD Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle.

ECONOMY Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Torn down by growing debt and a barrage of crises, leaders of the world’s poorest countries have stepped up calls for the rules governing handouts of billions of dollars to be rewritten.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.