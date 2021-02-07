Law and communications faculties to be established at Boğaziçi University

ANKARA

Two new faculties in Boğaziçi University are set to be established after a presidential decree published on Feb. 6.

According to the decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a law faculty and a communications faculty will be established in the country’s most prestigious university.

The presidential decree came amid protests over the appointment of Melih Bulu by Erdoğan as the new rector of Boğaziçi University almost a month ago.

Hundreds of people were detained last week during the protests. Most of them were released shortly after. Authorities accused some protestors of having links to terror organizations.

In the face of the protests Bulu said last week he had no intention to resign from his post. “This crisis will die down in six months,” Bulu told reporters.

With the decree, Erdoğan also appointed new rectors to 11 universities.

The presidential decree also ordered the establishment of 26 new faculties, institutes and vocational schools in the country’s 20 universities.

According to the decree, 35 faculties, institutes and vocational schools will be closed in a total of 12 universities.