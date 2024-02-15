Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

ISTANBUL
Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.

Those changes also eased cost pressures for banks, Gür told a press conference on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 5, the Central Bank announced that reserve requirements of eligible deposit banks maintained for their Turkish Lira deposit and FX-protected deposit accounts with a maturity longer than one month will be subject to remuneration every three months.

The bank added that this regulation aimed to strengthen the monetary transmission mechanism, increasing the share of Turkish lira deposits and supporting the transition from FX-protected deposits to lira deposits.

Gür also said that some portion of the loan requests started to switch from lira to foreign currency.

The bank executive added that non-performing loans may increase this year.

According to the latest data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, the share of non-performing loans in total loans was only 1.6 percent as of the end of December 2023.

Akbank will invest a total of $ $200 million in technology in 2024, Gür also said.

The lender earmarked another $600 million for technology investments in the next three years, according to the bank’s executive. 

Akbank’s consolidated net income increased by 11 percent in 2023 from the previous year to 66.5 billion liras. Its revenues rose from 103 billion liras to 141.5 billion liras.

The lenders’ total assets grew 66 percent to reach 1.9 trillion liras, while deposits grew 79 percent to 1.3 trillion liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
Retail sales growth slows, data show

Retail sales growth slows, data show
Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report

Türkiye’s hotel sector continues to grow: Report
Argentinas inflation soars above 250 percent

Argentina's inflation soars above 250 percent
Japan slips to the worlds fourth-largest economy

Japan slips to the world's fourth-largest economy
AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye

Large Saudi business delegation to visit Türkiye
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿