Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95

  • February 26 2020 10:15:00

Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95

MOSCOW - Agence France-Presse
Last Soviet marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, news agencies reported.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement carried by agencies that Yazov had died in Moscow at the age of 95 following a "serious and prolonged illness".

Defence minister between 1987 and 1991, Yazov participated in a coup attempt against Gorbachev in August 1991, a year after being awarded the rank of marshal.

The coup failed and its leaders were arrested three days later, but the attempted overthrow heralded the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was finally dissolved in December 1991.

Yazov was released from prison in 1993 and granted amnesty for his role in the failed coup in 1994.

Yazov's death leaves just one leader of the failed coup still alive, Oleg Baklanov, a member of the Communist Party's central committee.

Last year, Yazov was sentenced in absentia in Vilnius for war crimes during a 1991 uprising in Lithuania against Soviet rule.

He remained a revered figure in Russia. On February 4, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded him the "For Merit to the Fatherland" award.

He was also decorated by President Vladimir Putin, who awarded him the Order of Honor in 2004 and the Order Alexander Nevsky in 2014.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

  5. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Recommended
Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions

Turkish designer creates jewelries for foreign productions
Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated

Best restaurants in Turkey get decorated
Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum

Computers, sculptures, dance gather at Odunpazarı Modern Museum
Distance doesn’t do them part: Ambassador couple travel frequently to reunite

Distance doesn’t do them part: Ambassador couple travel frequently to reunite
Auschwitz Memorial upset over scene in new Amazon series Hunters

Auschwitz Memorial upset over scene in new Amazon series 'Hunters'

WORLD Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Feb. 26 in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.
ECONOMY Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Leading Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv has signed a five-year agreement with Italy’s Iveco Bus to produce 5,000 buses at its facilities in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.