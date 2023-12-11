Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

ANTALYA

Within the scope of a project to open 100 libraries to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Library, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has inaugurated Antalya Library, the largest library in the Mediterranean region, with a ceremony.

Tourism hotspot Antalya's Kepez Municipality conducted the works to build this massive library spread on 9,000 square meters of area, with an impressive shelf length of 10 kilometers and a capacity to accommodate 2,500 visitors.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, AK Party Antalya Province Chairman Ali Çetin and Kepez Mayor Hakan Tütüncü also attended the opening ceremony of the Antalya Library.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ersoy said that the opening marked the nearing completion of the ministry’s special project to build 100 libraries to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

Emphasizing the significance of the Antalya Library as the largest one in the Mediterranean region, Ersoy stressed the ongoing efforts to transform Antalya into a modern hub for tourism and culture.

“These libraries adorn every corner of our country, from districts to villages,” he added.

Mentioning a noteworthy aspect of the library’s construction, Ersoy commended Tütüncü for undertaking the project without seeking any financial support from the ministry.

Tütüncü, thanking his colleagues, said, “With 9,000 square meters of enclosed space, a book capacity of 1 million, a magnificent environment including a 350-person hall, an art gallery, and five themed libraries, I extend my sincere thanks to my colleagues who have created an outstanding work fitting our republic’s 100th year.”

Şahin stressed the city’s growing need for more and larger libraries, stating, “Information used to be researched in thick books. Now, libraries have become social hubs.”