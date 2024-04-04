Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

World Autism Awareness Day, recognized annually on April 2, saw historic and iconic buildings in Istanbul and across the country illuminated with red or blue lights, symbolizing solidarity with individuals with autism, to raise awareness about the disorder and shed light on its unique challenges.

The Tohum Autism Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism, is spearheading the initiative. According to the foundation, the prevalence of autism has risen significantly over the years, with current statistics indicating that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism. In addition to landmarks, private sector buildings will also join the activity.

Awareness-raising efforts extended beyond Istanbul, with many different events taking place across the country including workshops and walks, bringing together individuals with autism, their families, local authorities and the community.

In the central province of Yozgat, northern province of Amasya and southern province of Antalya, among many others, blue balloons were released into the sky to symbolize hope.

Other inspiring moments and initiatives also took place on World Autism Awareness Day.

On a Pegasus Airlines flight from Istanbul to Ankara, Ömer Doruk Akarsu, a passenger with autism, fulfilled his dream of making an announcement on the plane with the support of the cabin crew.

With the "There is No Difference, There is Love" project organized by the Autistic Support and Education Foundation, marking its third edition this year, children with autism received photography training and captured images of prominent figures from the art and business sectors.

