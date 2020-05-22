Landmark of resort city to return to its original state after restoration

  • May 22 2020 13:53:00

Landmark of resort city to return to its original state after restoration

ANTALYA - Anadolu Agency
Landmark of resort city to return to its original state after restoration

A historical clock tower in Antalya, one of the landmarks of the touristic Mediterranean province, will return to its original state after undergoing restoration.

The 14-meter-high clock tower, located in the province’s world-famous historical oldtown, carries the traces of the Roman, Seljuk, Ottoman and Republican eras.

The pentagonal tower, which was built in the Byzantine period in the 9th century, was converted into a clock tower after new historical stones in the shape of squares were added to it in the beginning of the 1900’s.

Later, crenel-like castellations were installed in place of the tower’s dome, which was damaged in a storm in the 1940s.

Antalya Foundations Regional Directorate, which started working to bring the tower to its original form, took action to start the excavation works by documenting, with old photographs, a dome was located on the tower.

The head of the regional directorate, Hüseyin Coşar, said that the historical clock tower is one of the important symbols of the city.

Noting that they the tower belonged to the directorate, Coşar stressed that they prepared a project within the scope of restoration works to make the tower unique.

The restoration process is expected to be completed within one and a half years.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

    Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

  2. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  3. Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

    Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

  4. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  5. Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Massive hospital inaugurated in Istanbul
Recommended
A world redrawn: Top Spain chef sees fewer restaurants, more home cooking

A world redrawn: Top Spain chef sees fewer restaurants, more home cooking
Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema
Salvador Dali exhibition available online

Salvador Dali exhibition available online
Salvage firm to retrieve telegraph from Titanic wreck

Salvage firm to retrieve telegraph from Titanic wreck

Aphrodisias ruins on virtual environment

Aphrodisias ruins on virtual environment
Woman wins Picasso in charity draw

Woman wins Picasso in charity draw
WORLD Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in May

Sectoral confidence up in May

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in May, the country's statistical authority reported on May 22.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.