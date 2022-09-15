Landlords find homeless man living upstairs in duplex house

Landlords find homeless man living upstairs in duplex house

Ali Rıza Akbulut - ISTANBUL
Landlords find homeless man living upstairs in duplex house

In an incident reminiscent of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, a Turkmenistan citizen named Jumamyrat Jumalyev has been found living on the upper floor of a duplex house in Istanbul’s Mecidiyeköy district for a while.

On Sept. 4, following the voices heard from the upper floor of the house where Y.E. and his sister keep their old belongings, Y.E. went upstairs and saw Jumalyev, wearing his sister’s slippers.

“When I saw him, I asked what is he doing and who is he. When he replied asking, ‘Do you have a charger?’ I kicked him out of the house,” Y.E. said.

Police teams, who arrived at the house upon notification, detained Jumalyev hiding on the roof.

Jumalyev was transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management and then was freed by a judicial control decision.

Y.E. said he found tea glasses and a passport, a prayer book and the Turkish translation of the Quran in a bag upstairs in the room where Jumalyev had been living.

Noting that he lives on the street, Jumalyev said in his statement, “I didn’t take anything from the house. I just didn’t have a place to stay.”

When he was seen again near the house the next day, Jumalyev said to the residents of the apartment that he came back to thank them, after which he disappeared.

Parasite, a Korean movie that won two Oscars, centers on a poor family settling in a wealthy family’s house.

homeless man,

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours
Restoration by 50 women expected to lure 1 mln visitors

Restoration by 50 women expected to lure 1 mln visitors
Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space

Astronaut pens letter to Turkish girl from space
Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles

Poachers kill forest officer protecting snake eagles
Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog

Lecturer sues coffee shop for tripping over sleeping dog
Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art

Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.