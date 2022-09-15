Landlords find homeless man living upstairs in duplex house

Ali Rıza Akbulut - ISTANBUL

In an incident reminiscent of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, a Turkmenistan citizen named Jumamyrat Jumalyev has been found living on the upper floor of a duplex house in Istanbul’s Mecidiyeköy district for a while.

On Sept. 4, following the voices heard from the upper floor of the house where Y.E. and his sister keep their old belongings, Y.E. went upstairs and saw Jumalyev, wearing his sister’s slippers.

“When I saw him, I asked what is he doing and who is he. When he replied asking, ‘Do you have a charger?’ I kicked him out of the house,” Y.E. said.

Police teams, who arrived at the house upon notification, detained Jumalyev hiding on the roof.

Jumalyev was transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management and then was freed by a judicial control decision.

Y.E. said he found tea glasses and a passport, a prayer book and the Turkish translation of the Quran in a bag upstairs in the room where Jumalyev had been living.

Noting that he lives on the street, Jumalyev said in his statement, “I didn’t take anything from the house. I just didn’t have a place to stay.”

When he was seen again near the house the next day, Jumalyev said to the residents of the apartment that he came back to thank them, after which he disappeared.

Parasite, a Korean movie that won two Oscars, centers on a poor family settling in a wealthy family’s house.