  • August 04 2021 09:03:11

ANKARA
Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

Land surface temperatures reached a staggering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in Turkey and on Cyprus island, a map released on Aug. 3 by the European Space Agency (ESA) showed.

The ESA shared the map showing sea and land surface temperatures that were captured by Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellites on Aug. 2.

“The Mediterranean has been suffering a heatwave for some weeks, leading to numerous wildfires. Turkey, for example, is reported to be amid the country's worst blazes in at least a decade,” said the agency.

“While weather forecasts use predicted air temperatures, this satellite instrument measures the real amount of energy radiating from Earth – and depicts the real temperature of the land surface,” it added.

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
