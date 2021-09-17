Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

  • September 17 2021 07:00:00

Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

ISTANBUL
Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

Racketeers are exploiting legal loopholes to grab lands on lakes and around dams that are drying due to drought and leasing them out for commercial agricultural activities, daily Milliyet has reported.

Those lands, which emerge when water levels in lakes or dams recede, are very fertile but they normally belong to the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ).

The issue was discussed at parliament’s Climate Investigation Commission after authorities found that some individuals exploited legal loopholes and grabbed hundreds of acres of land on the dried-up Lake Marmara in the Gölmarmara district of the western province of Manisa, leasing them out to third parties.

Acting on complaints by locals, DSİ fined the land-grabbers and moved to protect the land on Lake Marmara by erecting a 12-kilometer-long fence. Authorities say the land-grabbers make millions of dollars by leasing out those lands.

Veysel Eroğlu, the chair of the parliamentary commission said this was not an isolated incident, but such land grabbing is happening in other drying lakes and dams.

Eroğlu urged authorities to inspect all aspects of the matter. “If those lands are of any use, the state should be the beneficiary, not the land-grabbers. The state should lease those lands out, and money to be raised must go to state coffers,” he added.

“We are aware of this matter for a long time. We are using drones to see the situation on the ground. This has not happened only in Lake Marmara but also in the Demirköprü Dam,” said Kaya Yıldız, the acting general manager of DSİ.

Yıldız noted that the agency in fact at times allows locals to use the land around some lakes and dams under a one-year lease.

Land-grabbers have set the marshland around Gölmarmara and destroyed trees to acquire more for financial gains, according to Vehbi Bakıroğlu, a lawmaker from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Turkey, Environment, dry out,

WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

    Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

  2. Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

    Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  3. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

    NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia
Recommended
Greek Cyprus is violating diplomatic ethical rules: TRNC

Greek Cyprus is violating diplomatic ethical rules: TRNC
EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis

EU, Turkey to work together on climate crisis
500 endangered reptiles to be monitored from satellite

500 endangered reptiles to be monitored from satellite
Medical student studies at library he once worked as laborer

Medical student studies at library he once worked as laborer
Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united
IEA head Birol named among top influencers

IEA head Birol named among top influencers
WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning on Sept. 16 in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

ECONOMY Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

The Turkish Central Bank’s total reserves rose by $944 million to hit $120.1 billion last week, for the first time since November 2016.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 