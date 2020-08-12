Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up

  • August 12 2020 09:32:00

Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up

MANİSA
Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up

Lake Marmara, a major bird sanctuary in the western province of Manisa, has dried up due to drought.

The lake offers shelter to some 20,000 waterfowls, including endangered bird species, such as cormorants and pelicans.

The lake has been a source of livelihoods of a number of families in the surrounding neighborhoods, but the fishing activities have come to a complete halt because of the low water level.

The water level has retreated to as low as 50 centimeters, which makes it impossible for locals to go for fishing.

The drought also hinders irrigation in the surrounding agricultural lands.

“We have not seen such a drought in many years. Normally, in these times of the year the lake’s surface would be full of fishing boats. Fishing activities have completely stopped. We need officials to help us,” said Selim Selvioğlu, the muhtar (local head) of the Tekelioğlu neighborhood.

Lake Marmara provides water for irrigation to 40 neighborhoods in three districts, according to Cem Yalvaç, the head of the Chamber of Agriculture in Salihli.

“The drought in the region is rather serious. Lake Marmara is very important both for this area and the entire Aegean region. It is home to thousands of birds. No bird or any other animal is left in the lake now,” Yalvaç added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  2. Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

    Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

  3. How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

    How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

  4. Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

    Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

  5. Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month

    Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month
Recommended
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set for gritty reboot: Reports

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' set for gritty reboot: Reports

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list
Archaeologists reach inner walls in site of ancient Greek poet’s tomb in Turkey’s south

Archaeologists reach inner walls in site of ancient Greek poet’s tomb in Turkey’s south

65 million-year-old plant fossils discovered in Turkey’s south

65 million-year-old plant fossils discovered in Turkey’s south
Don’t blame it on schizophrenia: Op-ed

Don’t blame it on schizophrenia: Op-ed
Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir

Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir
WORLD Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Aug. 12.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.1 billion Turkish liras (nearly $566 million) from the domestic market in two auctions on Aug. 11. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.