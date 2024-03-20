Lake Burdur's shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts

BURDUR

As drought continues to afflict the region, the receding shores of Lake Burdur have transformed into a playground for extreme sports enthusiasts. Located in the southwest of Türkiye, the shrinking lake has become a natural terrain for activities like enduro, off-roading and paragliding, drawing locals who seek adventure and relaxation against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery.

Since its peak in 1957, Lake Burdur has steadily dwindled due to climate change and prolonged drought, losing nearly half of its water volume. Now, the exposed expanses of soft ground left behind by the receding waters have become a haven for Burdur's thrill-seekers, who flock to the lake's edge on weekends to indulge in their favorite pastimes.

Ahmet Can, a local lawyer, revealed how he relieves the stress of his weekday courtroom battles by engaging in off-road driving along the shores of Lake Burdur. "Off-roading became my escape during the pandemic. We've been doing it regularly with friends and joining other groups today has been refreshing. It helps us disconnect from the week's chaos and immerse ourselves in a different world," he said.

Expressing concern for the lake's future, members of the Burdur Enduro Club emphasize the importance of preserving Lake Burdur as an ideal venue for extreme sports. Kamil Kılıçaslan, a long-time member, remarked, "Lake Burdur offers unparalleled settings for our activities. It's disheartening to witness its decline. We've seen extensive withdrawal, and something must be done to save this beauty."

Meanwhile, Fatih Kılıçarslan, representing the Turkish Aeronautical Association and the Burdur Paragliding Club, highlighted the unique perspective of paragliders in observing the lake's changes. "Today's event aims to raise awareness about Lake Burdur's plight. It's a beautiful setting for our sport, but its recent shrinkage is concerning," he noted.