Ladybugs ‘may have died from pesticides’ on Aegean island

  • July 19 2020 17:22:00

Ladybugs ‘may have died from pesticides’ on Aegean island

GÖKÇEADA
Ladybugs ‘may have died from pesticides’ on Aegean island

The locals of the Aegean resort island of Gökçeada have become concerned after the mass death of ladybugs in recent days.

The issue came to the fore when a vacationer reported tens of thousands of dead ladybirds floating on water off Gökçeada, a tourism center in the northern Aegean province and the world’s first and only Cittaslow island.

İsmail Kasap, an academic from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University working in the field of entomology, said there could be two reasons behind their death.

Either pesticides used in agricultural areas or insecticides used to fight mosquitos may have killed the ladybugs, he said.

The academic also stressed the possibility that the ladybugs could not find food as a result of overpopulation.

Dead insects and fish that appeared on the water surface in some bays on the island recently caused anxiety among the residents of Gökçeada.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

    Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

  2. Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

    Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

  3. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  4. Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

    Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes
Generation Z to hold key to Turkey’s future as millions of new voters set to cast ballots in 2023 polls

Generation Z to hold key to Turkey’s future as millions of new voters set to cast ballots in 2023 polls

Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey
Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 59

Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 59
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on July 18 to continue using “all available policy tools” to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.