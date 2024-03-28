Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

Lady Gaga knows her listeners are eager for updates on her upcoming seventh studio album. On March 26, while speaking with YouTuber NikkieTutorials, the “Bad Romance” singer assured her fans, known as Little Monsters, that “I’m working as fast as I can” to finish it.

“I will say that I am feeling deeply inspired right now and I’m so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans,” Gaga said in a clip from the interview posted to social media. “I’m deeply grateful for everybody’s excitement in my creativity.”

While details on what her new music will sound like are sparse, the Oscar and Grammy winner did share on her Instagram page in February that she’s “not making a rock album.”

She has also been dropping hints on her Instagram page in recent months showcasing photos of herself in the recording studio, playing the piano and sharing in a post that she’s “writing lyrics in bed.”

It has been four years since Gaga released a studio album, last dropping her dance-centric album “Chromatica” in 2020. But in the meantime – and to be fair – the multi-hyphenate star has been busy.

Gaga has been hard a work filming the hotly anticipated “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which wrapped production in April of last year and is coming out in October.

In the sequel, which is billed as a musical, Gaga plays Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his titular role as the Joker. In 2020, Phoenix won a best actor Oscar for his performance as the twisted DC villain.

