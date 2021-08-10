Lack of oxygen responsible for mass fish, crab deaths in Istanbul’s lakes

ISTANBUL

The lack of oxygen in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece and Büyükçekmece lakes are the reason for recent mass deaths of fish and crabs, according to research conducted recently.

The Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Directorate last month sent teams after fish and crabs perished in those lakes as well as in the Silivri district to collect samples in order to establish the causes of the mass deaths.

The study revealed that the oxygen level in the Lake Küçükçekmece dropped due to pollution while in the case of Lake Büyükçekmece the mucilage was the reason for the low level of oxygen.

“This very often happens in Lake Küçükçekmece. It is a very polluted lake and fish deaths here are directly related to the pollution. Fish could not return to the Marmara Sea due to the stream; they were stranded in the lake and died,” said Ahmet Yavuz Karaca, the head of the Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Directorate.

The samples collected in Silivri showed that the oxygen levels are declining due to the accumulation of mucilage, leading to the mass deaths of crabs.

“The Environment and Urbanization Ministry and Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) along with local governments have launched works against pollution. The mucilage action plan covers not only the Marmara Sea but also inland waters and lakes,” Karaca said.