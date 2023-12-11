‘La Bohème’ on Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) brings the stage Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's romantic and dramatic Opera, “La Bohème.”

The opera will be on stage at the Atatürk Cultural Center - Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Dec. 14 and Jan. 4, 25 and 31, 2024.

“La Bohème” is considered one of the masterpieces of composer Puccini, who lived between 1858 and 1924. The dramatic and romantic opera, with Puccini's magnificent music and a plot based on a true story, is one of the most staged and appreciated operas in the world. The libretto was written by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa.

Focusing on political and social life, especially bohemian life, in the period between the 1830 and 1848 revolutions in France, the opera tells a touching love story in Paris on Christmas Eve.

Evin Atik produced the performance that will be staged in Italian by IDOB. İbrahim Yazıcı conducts the IDOB Orchestra. Decoration design belongs to Çağda Çitkaya, costume design belongs to Sevtaç Demirer and lighting design belongs to Serkan Şentürk. IDOB Choir is directed by Paolo Villa and the children's choir is directed by Sercan Gazeroğlu. The choreography of the work belongs to Şebnem Şenel.

Gülbin Günay, Ayten Telek, Hande S. Ürben, Berk Dalkılıç, Bülent Külekçi, Alper Göçeri, Murat Güney, Özgecan Gençer, Anna Sirel Etyemez, Evren Işık Yasemin, Göktuğ Alpaşar, Kenan Dağaşan, Mithat Karakelle, Alp Köksal and Burak Kul take the roles in the opera alternately.

