Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

İSTANBUL

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).

A statement by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers said the decision was announced during a meeting between its deputy chairman, Edil Baisalov, and the Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Kyrgyzstan coordinator Hüsnü Bircan.

“This decision is based on ensuring the best interests of the [Kyrgyz] Republic's pupils and students and the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education,” the statement said.

As a non-profit public educational foundation, TMF has opened 172 new educational institutions in 32 countries to meet the educational needs of nations that are strategically important to Türkiye or where a large Turkish diaspora lives.

The foundation, which was established by the enacted law on June 17, 2016, by the Turkish parliament, is the sole entity authorized to provide educational services abroad.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.