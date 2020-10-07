Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

  • October 07 2020 09:19:00

Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

BISHKEK-Reuters
Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Oct. 7 it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Oct. 6 after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power with the unrest risking tipping one of Russia's close allies into chaos.

Anti-government protesters scuffled with vigilante groups in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishek overnight, after authorities in the Central Asian nation annulled parliamentary election results, local news website 24.kg reported.      

Late on Oct. 6, Kyrgyzstan's parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov - freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier - for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.   

Bishkek residents, who went through violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010, quickly formed vigilante neighbourhood watch units to reinforce police.   

The vigilantes scuffled with protesters who tried to force their way into government buildings or attacked businesses such as shops and restaurants, according to the 24.kg report.   

On Oct. 7 morning, news website Akipress quoted Bishkek police as saying that the situation in the city was calm.    Protests broke out on Oct. 5 after early results showed two establishment parties, one of them close to President Jeenbekov, had swept Oct. 4's parliamentary election, in a contest that was marred by allegations of vote buying.   

Authorities annulled the results on Oct. 6, necessitating a rerun of the vote in the nation of 6.5 million which borders China and hosts a Russian military airbase and a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation.   

Making a late night appearance on television, PM nominee Zhaparov said he would propose a constitutional reform before holding presidential and parliamentary elections in two to three months.   

However, Zhaparov said he did not yet have the backing of the coordination council formed by several major opposition groups, suggesting there were tensions between the allies. It was unclear when parliament could convene to approve his appointment as prime minister. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  2. Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

    Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

  3. Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

    Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

  4. Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process

    Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process

  5. New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry

    New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry
Recommended
Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds

3 scientists share Nobel physics prize for cosmology finds
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Caucasus peace process

Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Caucasus peace process
Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask
Kyrgyzstan cancels parliament election results after unrest

Kyrgyzstan cancels parliament election results after unrest
WORLD Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Oct. 7 it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.
ECONOMY WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

Global trade, devastated by the coronavirus crisis, will shrink by less than expected this year but the rebound will also be much weaker than previously forecast, the WTO said on Oct. 6.    
SPORTS Arsenals Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal's Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil offered on Oct. 6 to pay the salary of the English football club's longtime mascot, who was fired this week to cut costs amid an absence of fans due to COVID-19. 